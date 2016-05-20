At 51 degrees, India records highest temperature ever

New Delhi, May 20: India on Thursday recorded its highest ever temperature as heatwaves swept across Rajasthan’s Phalodi city, forcing the mercury to rise to 51 degree Celsius, reports said.

Temperatures were soaring in several north and north-eastern states, as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan each recorded a reading above the 40-degree mark.

Several districts in Rajasthan had a reading above 45 degrees.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its first summer forecast, had predicted a rise in temperature across the country, between April and June.