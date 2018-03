Carrie Brownstein

Carrie Brownstein: The “Portlandia” star and former guitarist and vocalist for Sleater-Kinney is often assumed to identify as gay. However, she told “Willamette Week” in 2012 that, “It’s weird, because no one’s actually ever asked me. People just always assume, like, you’re this or that. It’s like, ‘OK. I’m bisexual.’”