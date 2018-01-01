Do You Know ? All these Stars are Bisexuals

Fergie

Fergie : The Black Eyed Peas front woman confirmed speculation surrounding her sexual identity in 2009 through an interview with The Advocate: “Q: After you discussed past sexual experiences with women in an interview with ‘The Sun’ in May, headlines everywhere read, ‘Fergie Admits She’s Bisexual!’ A: The funny thing is that I was very open and honest about that from the very beginning, and everyone was acting like it was some new trend. Go back four or five years, people, and you’ll see the same answer. “