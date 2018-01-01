Do You Know ? All these Stars are Bisexuals

IF

Kim Zolciak: Former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak was in public relationships with both the mysterious “Big Poppa” and DJ Tracy Young before marrying Kroy Biermann. In a 2010 interview with Life & Style, interviewers posed the following question for the reality queen: “Q: Do you feel you’re giving a voice to other bisexual parents? A: I’m among the millions of parents who have been in a gay or lesbian relationship. It hasn’t been an easy road lately, but I feel there are no mistakes in my life. Everything happens for a reason. To have the opportunity to speak for myself and to have people understand what I’m going through is really special. I myself was confused and scared at first. Being able to speak from my heart and get this all out, it’s a huge relief for me.”