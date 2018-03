Jillian Michaels

Jillian Michaels : The first lady to ever come out in “Lady’s Home Journal” as bisexual, “Biggest Loser” coach and personal trainer Jillian Michaels told the magazine in 2010: “Let’s just say I believe in healthy love. If I fall in love with a woman, that’s awesome. If I fall in love with a man, that’s awesome. As long as you fall in love… it’s like organic food. I only eat healthy food, and I only want healthy love!”