Do You Know ? All these Stars are Bisexuals

Billie-Joe-Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong: The Green Day front man opened up about his sexuality in a 1995 interview with The Advocate: “I think I’ve always been bisexual. I mean, it’s something that I’ve always been interested in. I think everybody kind of fantasizes about the same sex. I think people are born bisexual, and it’s just that our parents and society kind of veer us off into this feeling of ‘Oh, I can’t.’ They say it’s taboo. It’s ingrained in our heads that it’s bad, when it’s not bad at all. It’s a very beautiful thing.”