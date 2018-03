52-infants-die–in-Jamshedpur’s-Mahatma-Gandhi-Memorial-Medical-College-hospital-in-Jharkhand-over-a-period-of-30-days-says-NHRC-reportindialivetoday

52 infants die in Jamshedpur’s Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College hospital in Jharkhand over a period of 30 days says NHRC report