54 IAS officers in Uttarakhand get notice for not attending flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day

Dehradun/Uttarakhand, August 18: According to the official sources, 54 Indian Administrative Service Officers have been served show cause notices for not being present n the flag hoisting event on Independence Day. The list of officers also include people from the rank of principal and additional secretaries.

After the creation of Uttarakhand, it is the first time in history that such an extreme step is taken against the officials for their absence in the flag hoisting ceremony. The notice was circulated by the Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy on 17 August. S Ramaswamy wanted the explanation on why the Indian Administrative Service Officers skipped the flag hoisting function. The flag hoisting ceremony was addressed by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at the Parade Ground.

The Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat questioned S Ramaswamy to ask an explanation from the officials for their absence in the flag hoisting event and take action against those officers without satisfactory reasons. The district magistrates were also asked to issue similar notices to the officials working under them who skipped the flag hoisting ceremony in the area.

In the Annual Confidential Report of officials, unfavorable entries would be entered who failed in giving valid reasons for their absence in the event, said an official.