54 people arrested by excise department in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar, September 20: 54 people have been arrested this year in raids conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir’s Excise Department for alleged involvement in bootlegging and illegal cultivation of poppy, officials said.

“Till August 2016, about 1814 raids were conducted in Jammu division and four in Kashmir division. 54 persons were arrested during such raids in J&K,” Excise Commissioner, Tsering Angchok said, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Around 63,145 kg of lahan (dry liquor), 42 working stills (used in the illicit manufacturing of liquor) and bhang (buds and leaves of cannabis), grown over 16.15 kanals of land, was destroyed during the raid in Jammu division.

In addition, about 20,100 kgs of polythene was also seized, the Commissioner said, adding, a fine of Rs 12.75 lakh was realised by the department.

In Kashmir division, poppy grown on about 2678 kanals (244.74 acres) was destroyed during the raids, he said.