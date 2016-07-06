54 year old woman lives with son’s body for four days at home, hardly a kilometer from the parliament house

New delhi, June 6: A 54-year old mentally ill women lived with the decomposed body of her son for at least four days at her home in New Delhi’s Kali Bari Area, hardly a kilometer from the Parloament House. The death came to light when her daughters visited her on Monday morning.

The family had been allotted the government flat as her husband was employed with the Indian Railways. He had, however, passed away a couple of years ago. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Kapil. He lived with his mother, Ramdulari, in a government flat in a gated residential colony.

“The woman had suffered brain haemorrhage sometime ago, and had undergone surgery for that. She has been mentally unstable since then. and had lost her ability to smell, feel and was incoherent in her speech. She was also undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital,” said a police officer.

Kapil himself ate very little as he was a heavy drinker. “The alcohol had left Kapil physically very weak. We have learnt that he was recently diagnosed with jaundice, but he did not stop drinking,” said an officer.

Kapil is believed to have died after falling off his bed sometime around last Thursday or Friday. His post-mortem report has not indicated any foul play. It appears that the woman was under the impression that her son was sleeping all along. “Her poor sense of smell meant she was unaffected by the foul smell emanating from the body,” said Jatin Narwal, DCP (New Delhi).

It was on Monday morning that hunger twinge Ramdulari. She had searched the food in her refrigerator and called her son but when their was no response, she walked out of her flat and asked a neighbour to call her daughter. She told her daughter she hadn’t eaten for a few days. Soon, all her three daughters landed up at her home.