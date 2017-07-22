55-year-old man working at the state-run Travancore Titanium Products Limited was killed after a supporting structure of a raw material silo collapse at its neutralisation plant

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 22: A 55-year-old man working at the state-run Travancore Titanium Products Limited was today killed and another injured after a supporting structure of a raw material silo at its neutralisation plant near here collapsed, police said.

The deceased has been identified as senior process operator M P Hareendranath from Kannur, they said.

Police said the concrete structure supporting the silo that stored calcium carbonate collapsed and an iron beam fell on the two persons and one of them died on the spot.

State Industries Minister A C Moideen expressed grief over the death of the worker and said a probe has been ordered to ascertain if there was any “structural fault”.

The minister said the neutralisation plant was designed by a Chennai-based firm and the construction work was completed in 2014.

The injured person, 28-year-old Suresh, stated to be a contract worker, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the medical college and hospital here, hospital sources said.

Investigation is on to ascertain whether it was a case of negligence, the police said.