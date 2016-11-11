55 year old Telangana woman with Rs54 lakh commits suicide fearing loss of wealth due to demonetization

HYDERABAD,Nov11: Fearing that she would lose Rs 54 lakh on account of demonetization of big currency notes, a woman in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district committed suicide, police said on Thursday.

Kandukuri Vinoda, 55, hanged herself at her house in Shenagapauram when her husband and son were asleep.

The farming family was shocked due to sudden announcement by the Central Government on November 8.

A few days ago the family had sold their 12 acre agricultural land for Rs56.40 lakh to meet expenses for the treatment of Vinoda’s ailing husband. After spending Rs1.4 lakh, they were keeping the remaining cash, all in Rs1,000 and Rs500 denominations at home. The family was planning to buy land at some other place for agriculture.

They got panicked when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the big currency notes were no longer valid tender. Family sources said there was heated argument as Vinoda was unhappy over selling the entire land. Fearing that all their currency notes will turn mere pieces of paper, Vinoda committed suicide.