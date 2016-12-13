56 ministers told by PM to setup 2 year plan for Swachh Bharat Mission
NEW DELHI,Dec13: In a bid to give fillip to his cleanliness initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all ministries to draw up two-year Swachhta Action Plan for 2017-18 and 2018-19 to ensure implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission.
A committee of secretaries under the Cabinet Secretary would oversee the preparation of two-year action plans by the ministries. All 56 ministries have been allocated a specific fortnight in 2017 when they would commemorate “Swachhta Pakhwada” (Cleanliness fortnight) to generate awareness about Swachh Bharat mission and initiate cleanliness drives in their offices.
According to sources, the two nodal ministries for implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission – urban development and rural development – have written to all ministries to share their Swachhta Action Plan for the next two fiscals within this month alongwith a list of programmes and proposed budget.
All the ministries would have to give a schedule of planned activities for PSUs and autonomous institutes under them.
Groups of 2-3 ministries have been made and allocated a fortnight to plan their activities in 2017. Public holidays and occasions have also been flagged to the ministries so that special innovative activities can be planned.