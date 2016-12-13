56 ministers told by PM to setup 2 year plan for Swachh Bharat Mission

NEW DELHI,Dec13: In a bid to give fillip to his cleanliness initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed all ministries to draw up two-year Swachhta Action Plan for 2017-18 and 2018-19 to ensure implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission.

A committee of secretaries under the Cabinet Secretary would oversee the preparation of two-year action plans by the ministries. All 56 ministries have been allocated a specific fortnight in 2017 when they would commemorate “Swachhta Pakhwada” (Cleanliness fortnight) to generate awareness about Swachh Bharat mission and initiate cleanliness drives in their offices.

According to sources, the two nodal ministries for implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission – urban development and rural development – have written to all ministries to share their Swachhta Action Plan for the next two fiscals within this month alongwith a list of programmes and proposed budget.

All the ministries would have to give a schedule of planned activities for PSUs and autonomous institutes under them.

Groups of 2-3 ministries have been made and allocated a fortnight to plan their activities in 2017. Public holidays and occasions have also been flagged to the ministries so that special innovative activities can be planned.

A beginning would be made in January with the first fortnight allocated to ministries of external affairs, finance and steel. The next fortnight has been allocated to information and broadcasting and civil aviation ministries.

Twenty nine ministries would have completed special activities and cleanliness drives by end of June. Ministries have been asked to plan special drives around days like Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, Republic Day, World Water Day, Ambedkar Jayanti, International Women’s Day, World heritage Day and World Environment Day.

The directions from the Prime Minister have come after a meeting of Council of Ministers in October where Modi had taken a serious note of the tardy progress of the flagship programme. He had observed that the cleanliness mission has now been restricted to only the nodal ministries and the mission needs to become “everyone’s business”.

Each ministry is likely to get additional allocations for Swachh Bharat Mission in 2017-18 Budget