59 ‘tiffin bombs’ recovered in Jharkhand

May 22, 2016 | By :

Ranchi, May 22 (IANS) A total of 59 “tiffin bombs” planted by Maoist guerrillas were recovered on Sunday during a search operation in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said.

The bombs were found buried underground in Bikra forest by a joint search team of the state police and para-military forces, said the police.

A bomb disposal squad was called from Ranchi to defuse the bombs.

In the last one month, four bunkers of the Maoists have been destroyed and 200 bombs have been recovered in Latehar district.

Police also seized enough explosive material to make another 2,000 bombs as well as 3,500 live cartridges and Maoist literature.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state

