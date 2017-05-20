6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near the centre of the Philippine archipelago

SHANGHAI, May 20 : A magnitude 6 point 0 earthquake struck near the centre of the Philippine archipelago today at a depth of 540 km (336 miles), the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported.

The Philvolcs seismology agency said the tremor was too deep to raise fears of casualties or damage.

The quake struck shortly after 9am. The China Earthquake Networks Center (CNEC) estimated its depth at 540km under the Bohol Sea, 99km south of Cebu City. CENC had estimated its magnitude at 6.0.

The region was prone to at least 30 earthquakes in the previous year.

The following quakes occurred during April2017

Batangas experiences an earthquake swarm in April 2017. A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck 5 km W of Batangas on April 4, 2017, 8:58 pm at a depth of 82 km.

Twin earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.6 and 6.0 hit the barangays of Bagalangit and Tanauan, both in Mabini, Batangas respectively on April 8, 2017, 3:07 and 3:09 pm at a depth of 40.4 km.

Damages on some buildings and houses have been reported. Several aftershocks followed.

A magnitude of 5.4 earthquake struck 74 km N 33°E of Palapag, Northern Samar on April 10, 2017, at 8:43 am at a depth of 17 km.

A magnitude of 5.7 earthquake struck 199 km S 54°E of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental on April 10, 2017, at 6:38 pm at a depth of 43 km.

A magnitude of 7.2 earthquake struck 10 cm S of Sarangani and Davao Occidental provinces, on April 29, 2017 at 4:23 am at a depth of 57 km.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, which causes the country to have frequent seismic and volcanic activity. Much larger numbers of earthquakes of smaller magnitude occur very regularly due to the meeting of major tectonic plates in the region.