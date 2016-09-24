6.3 magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines

MANILA,Sept24: A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern Philippines early Saturday but there was no threat of a tsunami or any casualties reported, seismologists and disaster officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.5, struck at 6:53 a.m. (18:53 ET on Friday) and was centered 114 km (71 miles) east of Davao on Mindanao.

It was a deep tremor, 69 km (43 miles) below the seabed, and was not expected to cause a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A magnitude 6.3 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage, but Renato Solidum, head of the Philippines’ seismic agency, said the effects of this one would be mitigated by its location and depth.

“There was no report of damage yet but since the quake was offshore… we expect no significant damage,” Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology chief Renato Solidum told AFP.

A milder aftershock was detected shortly after the first tremor, the Philippine seismology institute reported.

The Philippines is regularly hit by quakes due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates collide, and magnitude-6 temblors are not uncommon.