6.4 magnitude undersea quake rocks Fiji

Suva, May 27: An undersea earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit waters off Fiji on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre of the quake which struck from a depth of 572.1 km was traced 19 km south of Fiji’s Ndoi island, or 362 km west of Nuku’alofa, capital of Tonga, according to the USGS.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has not issued a tsunami warning based on the quake, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no immediate report of casualty or damage.