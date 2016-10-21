6.6 magnitude earthquake in western Japan

Tokyo,Oct21: Reports of a 6.6 magnitude earthquake that shook western Japan in Tottori prefecture has been reported by Japan Meteorological Agency , adding that a tsunami warning was not issued.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Tottori prefecture. The quake occurred at 2:07 p.m. (1:07 p.m. Philippine Time) at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) the agency said


Yesterday,another earthqauke occured in Ibaraki prefecture of 5.4 magnitude.

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 11.50am (10.50am, Singapore time), was in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, the USGS said.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world’s most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

