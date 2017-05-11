6.8 magnitude shallow quake strikes north of Antarctica

Antarctica, May 11: A strong quake of magnitude 6 8 struck north of Antarctica, the US Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami.

The quake’s epicenter was 98 km northeast of Visokoi Island, part of the South Sandwich Islands archipelago, a British overseas territory.

The quake was very shallow, at a depth of only 10 km below the seabed, the USGS said yesterday.

The US Pacific Tsunami Center said the quake was not expected to cause a tsunami.

Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.