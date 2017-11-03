6 hours of continues rain interrupts normal life in Chennai: Colleges, schools remain closed 

Chennai, November 3: Due to heavy rain in Chennai,colleges, IT firms, schools are remain closed after a 6 hours of rain in the coastal area of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday evening. as per the advice by the government, the IT companies must remain closed or let people work from their home due to the downpour.

According to reports, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA),tweeted precautions and advisories for people facing heavy rain.

Some of the traveler were stucked on the road dues to slow traffic.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami’s govt made the necessary arrangements with 115 multi-purpose shelters ready in the coastal districts in Chennai, Local ministers and three senior bureaucrats have been designated for each district to co-ordinate rescue and expedite relief.

Also two ministers have been designated for each zone to expedite relief.

On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu’s Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani just compared the the climate changes with other nations and also stated that “It rained in Bengaluru recently, earlier it rained in the United States and UK we were told it was flooded everywhere. It shows our action is better than those of developed countries”.

Meanwhile in south Chennai, auto rickshaws stucked as the water level had risen well above their wheels same as in Marina Beach Road many people were spotted wading their vehicles through close to knee- deep water

Reports says few days ago and the meteorological office has given a heavy rain warning for coastal Tamil Nadu. Corporation Commissioner Dr D Karthikeyan stated to the public that People need not panic.All these waters would recede once the rain stops.

Waters would drain into the Buckingham canal and the River Cooum”.

