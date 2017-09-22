6 killed after Tamil Nadu government vehicle falls from flyover

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 22: Six people lost their lives when the government vehicle in which they were travelling fell in a flyover at Thekkalur in Tamil Nadu. According to reliable sources, all the victims are men but are yet to be identified.

According to official reports, the driver is said to be in a critical condition. The vehicle was on the six-lane highway and suddenly collided with the bus and under the impact fell from the flyover. Still the identity of the victims is yet to be identified by the police.

