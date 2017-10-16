6 Million Jiophones were booked within 3 Days; Booking to resume post-Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 16: Reliance Retail will start the second phase of booking for JioPhone post-Diwali after completing delivery of about 6 million mobile devices that were booked in August, an industry source said.

“The second phase of JioPhone booking will start after Diwali. Likely from October-end or November first week,” a Reliance Retail channel partner told the news agency.

About 6 million Jiophones were booked by people in just three days when the company opened bookings of the 4G feature phone from August 24 in the first phase.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani had announced that the 4G phone will be “effectively free” for users, but to prevent misuse of the scheme JioPhone buyers will need to pay a one-time fully refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.

The entire money will be refunded to customer after usage of the phone for 36 months.

The company has further relaxed refund scheme.

Under the new condition set by Jio for the users, handset buyers can get a refund of Rs 500 if they return the device in the first year, provided they have made recharge of Rs 1,500 during the year.

Customers have the flexibility to reach the Rs 1,500 per year usage figure according to their convenience by choosing among the various tariff plans announced by the company.

Similarly, on return of the phone in the second year, the customer will get a refund of Rs 1,000 and in the third year entire amount of Rs 1,500 will be refunded.

Reliance Retail started delivery of JioPhones in small towns from Navratri festival.

“The shipments started in metro cities from Saturday. The target is to complete all shipments around Diwali,” the channel partner said.