6 people injured at Frankfurt International Airport as stranger sprays irritant gas at people in check-in counter

September 11, 2017
6 people injured at Frankfurt International Airport as stranger sprays irritant gas at people in check-in country. Photo: Twitter

Frankfurt/Germany, September 11: A stranger sprayed a supposed ‘irritant gas’ at a check-in counter of the Frankfurt International Airport, according to reliable sources. According to official reports from the police, around six people got injured. The people who were affected by the substance are being treated for inhalation and eye injuries.

According to media reports from German media,the incident took place at the Frankfurt Airport’s Terminal 1 today afternoon. The passengers at a check-in counter complained about eye irritations, prompting the airport to dispatch emergency units. According to reports from the Focus magazine,around 20 counters were temporarily closed. Later, the Frankfurt Airport announced on Twitter that the check-in counters are now open and operating as usual.

