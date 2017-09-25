60 nurses at Bharat hospital Kottayam dismissed, management not renewing contract of protesting nurses 

Kottayam/Kerala, September 25: The management of the Bharat Hospital, Kottayam, had dismissed 60 nurses from service.

The nurses who were dismissed was on strike for the last fifty days. They were protesting against the low remuneration given by the hospital management.

The management had taken this extreme step as they were on strike. Dr Vinod, who is the director of the hospital says that it is not a case of dismissal and nobody has been dismissed.

He clarifies that the nurses were on contract and the management is not renewing the contract of those nurses who protest.

He also said that the contract period will not be renewed for the nurses who is participating in the strike against the management. The management is not renewing the contract of those involved in the protest. As such, the management has not renewed the contract of about 60 nurses.