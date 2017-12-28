60-year-old man sexually assaults two minors in Delhi’s Palam area

New Delhi, Dec 28: Two minor girls were sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man in Delhi’s Palam area, who was later arrested.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Jainul, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday and was produced before the court on Monday.

The minors, aged five and nine years old, were lured by Jainul who offered them chocolates.

Jainul took them to his rented accommodation where after committing the heinous crime he gave both the girls Rs 5 and told them to not tell anyone.

The incident came to light on late Sunday evening when one of the victims, started crying at her residence.

When the mother asked her, she narrated about the assault.

The matter was then taken to the police, who acted swiftly and arrested the accused.(ANI)

