60-year-old yatri died of cardiac arrest on the way to holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 19:A 60-year-old yatri died of cardiac arrest near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, where so far 2.

17 lakh pilgrims had paid obeisance since the commencement of the annual pilgrims from June 29.

With this, the death toll during the pilgrimage so far has touched 48, while Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra, who is also chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has reviewed the issues relating to pilgrims injured or killed since the beginning of the Yatra.

Meanwhile, an official spokesman said here today that Mr Vohra reviewed with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SASB Umang Narula issues relating to pilgrims injured or killed since the beginning of the Yatra.

He said since June 29 to July 16, as many as 19 pilgrims had died due to medical reasons and 20 others had been killed in accidents.