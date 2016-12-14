62 foot record-breaking wave prowls through North Atlantic

Atlantic:,Dec14:A colossal wave recorded in the North Atlantic has smashed previous records for size.

The 62 foot (19 meter) wave — captured between Iceland and the UK on February 4 2013 — has set a new world record for the biggest wave ever recorded by a buoy, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The previous record of 60 feet (18 meters) was also measured in the North Atlantic in December 2007.