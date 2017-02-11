65-year old man lying dead in Kolkata’s hotel room

Kolkata, Feb11 : A 65-year old man was found dead on Saturday in a hotel room in Kolkata’s New Town.

The hotel authorities were quoted saying that in the morning they found the man lying dead in his room and informed the police regarding the same.

According to the police, the man was reportedly working as an engineer in a Japanese company and came to Kolkata on an official trip.

An investigation is currently underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)