66th FIFA Congress opens with celebration of Mexican football

Zurich, May 13: Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional hosted the Opening Ceremony of the 66th FIFA Congress on Thursday, May 12, as six different show acts progressed from the origins of the Mayan ball game through the history of Mexican football to the present day.

FIFA Football Legends were also presented on stage to the Member Associations and distinguished guests following their match against a Mexican all-star team at the Azteca Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Football Legends is an initiative being introduced as part of a new approach by FIFA to better engage with stakeholders. Full details about the programme are set to be revealed on Friday, when the FIFA Congress will move to the Centro Banamex.

The annual FIFA Congress is the top decision-making body of global football, where all of FIFA’s Member Associations meet to agree on the best way forward for the game.