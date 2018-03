Manila, Jan 10:A huge undersea earthquake has hit the Philippines.

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck southeast of the island of Jolo on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was measured at a depth of 617 km (380 miles).

