22 injured in explosion at steel plant in Chhattisgarh

Raipur,Sept24:At least 22 workers suffered burn injuries, two of them grievously, following an explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.,most of them sustained 90% burns

The accident took place Friday night at Bajrang Ispat located in Tilda Police Station area in Raipur when the victims were working close to a blast furnace, Raipur Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Shukla told PTI.

As per preliminary information, when the night shift workers were busy with their task, suddenly a chamber of furnace exploded following which hot liquid fell on them causing burn injuries, he said.

Soon after getting information of the incident, Raipur Collector OP Choudhary and the SP rushed to the spot along with security personnel.

“Seven workers were injured in the incident and were immediately shifted to a private hospital here,” he said.

“Two of them were said to be in a serious condition as they have sustained over 80 per cent burns,” Shukla added.

Police team and experts have been sent to the spot to ascertain the exact cause of the blast, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, the SP said adding that further probe was on.