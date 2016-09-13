7 killed, 50 injured as trucks collide near Sirsa

September 13, 2016 | By :

Sirsa, September 13Seven people were killed and over 50 others injured in a road accident between two trucks near Panniwala village in Sirsa on Monday night.

A truck, carrying pilgrims from Fazilka in Punjab, was returning from Goga Medi while the other had pilgrims from Fatehgarh Sahib. They were going towards a place of religious importance near Bhadra (Rajasthan) where an annual fair is held.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm.  Six people, including a woman, died on the spot. The injured were taken to a government hospital in Sirsa. Two seriously injured were referred to a private hospital, one of whom died during treatment.

Sirsa Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Vijay Kakkar said the condition of the injured pilgrims was stable.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Dera Sacha Sauda IT head Vineet, arrested by Haryana Police from Sirsa
Search operations at Sirsa: Found secret illegal abortion clinic, plastic surgery centre and much more
Heavy security deployed in Ram Rahim’s Dera Sacha Headquarters in the wake of search operation
Naam charcha ghars’ of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa cleansed by Haryana police
Ram Rahim Riots: Safety advisory issued by UK Govt for its citizens in India
District administration and police seals 2 ashrams of Gurmeet’s Dera Sacha Sauda in Haryana
Top