7 killed, 50 injured as trucks collide near Sirsa

Sirsa, September 13Seven people were killed and over 50 others injured in a road accident between two trucks near Panniwala village in Sirsa on Monday night.

A truck, carrying pilgrims from Fazilka in Punjab, was returning from Goga Medi while the other had pilgrims from Fatehgarh Sahib. They were going towards a place of religious importance near Bhadra (Rajasthan) where an annual fair is held.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm. Six people, including a woman, died on the spot. The injured were taken to a government hospital in Sirsa. Two seriously injured were referred to a private hospital, one of whom died during treatment.

Sirsa Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Vijay Kakkar said the condition of the injured pilgrims was stable.