7 killed in mudslide off Colombia highway

BOGOTA, Oct 27 A mudslide killed at least seven people and buried more than 10 others along a mountainous stretch of Colombia’s main highway between Bogota and Medellin, authorities said today.

The avalanche of mud and rocks, triggered by recent heavy rains, spilled across four lanes of the highway and knocked out power lines, according to a statement from the government of Antioquia province.

Rescue workers were still searching for possible survivors among the people unaccounted, the statement added.