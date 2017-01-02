7 killed in road accidents in UP

Lucknow, Jan 2 : At least seven persons were killed and more than 35 injured in road accidents in Uttar Pradesh today.
In Baghpat district, four persons of a family died in road accident in Doghat area here.
Police sources said here today that incident occurred when a car dashed into a roadside tree last night at Barnava road while they were returning to Dava from Muzzafarnagar. Iqbal (55) his wife Khatiza (52), son Wazid (27) and daughter-in-law Shabbo (25) died on the spot in the accident.

