7 students, teacher booked for sodomising student in Uttar Pradesh

Mathura, Sep 16 : Seven students and a teacher of an engineering college here have been booked for allegedly sodomising a student in the hostel, police said.

Surya Pratap Singh, a first year student and resident of Farrukhabad district, was allegedly sodomised repeatedly in the hostel of Sanjai Engineering College.

“An FIR under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against seven students and a teacher, Ayush Yadav in connection with the case,” Additional SP (Rural) Arun Kumar Singh said, adding, the accused students have been suspended by college administration.

According to the FIR, Surya was threatened when he opposed to his repeated victimisation.

Rajesh Pratap Singh, the victims father, alleged in the FIR that even the teacher asked his son to adjust when he raised the matter to him.

“The students were mixing intoxicating drugs in the food of my son and did not hesitate to inject intoxicating injections,” he alleged.