7 vital nutrients for a healthy lifestyle

New Delhi, August 4: Bones are the most important parts of the body that give support and shape to the body, further helping easy movement. An adult body comprises of 206 bones which are formed from connective tissues and specialized bone cells. Our bones tend to become weak as we grow old, but a healthy balanced diet could help to prevent conditions like osteoporosis and other bone related or muscle related and joint disorders. Calcium is advised as one the most important nutrients to keep your bones healthy, but it is not the only nutrient that is needed for keeping your bones healthy.

According to Anju Sood, a nutritionist, “bone development attains only till the age of 35 years after that bones tend to become weak. So, it is important to sustain a healthy lifestyle and eat proper food that contains essential nutrients.” The three most vital nutrients for a healthy bone structure are protein, calcium and vitamin D.”

Nutritionist Dr Simran mentioned, “essential nutrients for bone health also include magnesium, phosphorous and vitamin C.” We have listed down some nutrients that are essential for bone health: