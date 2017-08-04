7 vital nutrients for a healthy lifestyle
New Delhi, August 4: Bones are the most important parts of the body that give support and shape to the body, further helping easy movement. An adult body comprises of 206 bones which are formed from connective tissues and specialized bone cells. Our bones tend to become weak as we grow old, but a healthy balanced diet could help to prevent conditions like osteoporosis and other bone related or muscle related and joint disorders. Calcium is advised as one the most important nutrients to keep your bones healthy, but it is not the only nutrient that is needed for keeping your bones healthy.
According to Anju Sood, a nutritionist, “bone development attains only till the age of 35 years after that bones tend to become weak. So, it is important to sustain a healthy lifestyle and eat proper food that contains essential nutrients.” The three most vital nutrients for a healthy bone structure are protein, calcium and vitamin D.”
Nutritionist Dr Simran mentioned, “essential nutrients for bone health also include magnesium, phosphorous and vitamin C.” We have listed down some nutrients that are essential for bone health:
- Calcium is examined to be the essential nutrient required by the bones. It is vital to build and maintain strong bones and aids other important physical functions including muscle control and blood circulation. The human body does not yield calcium itself. It is consumed from the food that we eat. So, it is important to eat calcium-rich foods that include dairy products, broccoli, oatmeal, soya, green leafy vegetables, almonds and figs.
- The ‘sunshine vitamin’, vitamin D helps to build bones and absorb calcium from the food that we eat. Sunlight is the best source for vitamin D. Foods that are rich in vitamin D are mushrooms, egg yolks, soy milk and fatty fish.
- Vitamin C helps to develop healthy bones and also aids to form collagen, the fibrous part of the bones and cartilage. The best sources of vitamin C are oranges, grapefruit, strawberry, bell peppers and broccoli.
- Vitamin K increases bone mineral density, specially people with weak bones, preventing bone fractures. The good sources of vitamin K are basil, thyme, parsley, lettuce, cabbage and cauliflower.
- Magnesium plays a vital role in developing the structure of bones and also strengthens them. Older adults are mostly deficient in magnesium. The foods that are rich in magnesium are green vegetables, legumes, pumpkin seeds and bananas.
- Intake of daily protein helps to absorb calcium in the body and also prevents thinning of bones. It also influences the bone mass and also helps to keep it strong. The foods that are best sources of protein are yogurt, eggs, oats, broccoli, meat and cottage cheese would aid in building stronger bones.
- Phosphorous helps to absorb calcium in the body. the foods rich in phosphorous are meats, fish, dairy products and fruits like avocados, grapes, figs and bananas.