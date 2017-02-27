7-year-old student molested by senior girl schoolmates for months in Delhi school

NEW Delhi ,. Feb27: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sedated and molested by two senior girls, repeatedly over the last few months, at her school in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar, police said today.

One of the accused is a minor, a senior police officer said. One of the accused has been arrested, he said. The minor accused is still missing.

“We received a a PCR call received from a man who said his daughter had been violated in school. He had taken her to Acharya Bhikshu hospital and got medically examined,” said the officer. The girl was examined and was taken to a counsellor.

In her statement, the girl said two of her seniors used to take her to a vacant room in the school during lunch time and take off her clothes as well as theirs. They would also sedate her, she told her counsellor.

“They allegedly touched her private parts. When she tried to resist, they would threaten her,” the officer said. This was happening for the last few months.

The minor and accused girls study at the Sarvodya Kanya Vidyalaya in Moti Nagar.

The girl talked about the incident with her parents who then approached the police.

She is now undergoing counselling and her parents will also be counselled. A separate counselling session will also be conducted at the school for other girls as well.