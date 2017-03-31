70 girl students of a residential school in Muzaffarnagar stripped by warden to “check for menstrual blood”

Lucknow, March31: Around 70 students of a residential school in Muzaffarnagar were stripped naked by a warden to “check for menstrual blood”, triggering protests by the girls’ families.

The concerned students at the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School said the female warden rounded them up and ordered them to strip and allegedly threatened them with a beating if they disobeyed.

“Some blood was found in the bathroom. The warden ordered us to remove our clothes. It was very humiliating for all of us. We want action against her,” one of the students told CNN-News18.

The warden, who was suspended, denied the incident. “Nothing of the sort happened. Some blood was found on the floor and wall of the bathroom. I wanted to check if everything was all right with the girls. Such young girls are sometimes unable to express… I just asked them if anything was wrong,” she said.

“I am strict when it comes to studies. That is why the girls don’t like me. They are being provoked by other staff members who want me to leave,” she added.

Local education department authorities initiated an inquiry into the matter.