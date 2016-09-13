70-year-old man arrested for killing son over property dispute in New Delhi

New Delhi, September 13: Police have arrested 70-year-old Ganesh Prasad Shukla who had allegedly shot dead his son a few days ago over a fight involving property in Mandawali area of east Delhi.

Ganesh, a retired government employee, was arrested by police near Sanjay Jheel area in Pandav Nagar for allegedly gunning down his 38-year-old son Mahendra Nath Shukla on September 9, said Rishi Pal, DCP (East), reports deccanchronicle.com.

The accused allegedly shot Mahendra in the chest during a fight with him over question of distribution of property between siblings. He also allegedly hit his daughter-in-law during the fight.

During interrogation, the accused told police that there were frequent quarrels in the family over distribution of property between his son Mahendra and his daughter.

He said that he wanted to gift half of his ancestral property to his daughter which was “vehemently opposed” by his son and daughter-in-law.

The single barrel gun used in the murder and an empty cartridge have been recovered at the instance of the accused, the officer said.