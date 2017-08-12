71 year old lifestyle and beauty vlogger Korean Grandma says ,’life starts at 71 years old ‘

Seoul,August12:When we grow up, we want to be Park Mak Rye. The 71-year-old beauty and lifestyle vlogger, who goes by the name Korean Grandma, is using her septuagenarian years to live her best life on YouTube and Instagram. “We used to think, ‘Since I’m over 70, my life is over,'” Park told the Associated Press. “But as I started doing this, I realized life starts at 71 years old.”

Along with running her own business (a diner that she wakes up before dawn to open â impressive hustle!), Park blesses us all with makeup tutorials. Just look at her glow!

A post shared by ë°ë§ëĄ (71ě¸) đ°đˇ (@korea_grandma) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

We’ll take a venti of whatever she’s drinking and a lifetime supply of all the products that keep Korean Grandma looking fresh as hell. Lucky for us, she’s made a beauty breakdown for her everyday look. “When I go to the store, or to the dentist, I MUST do my makeup.” Girl, we feel you.

Park has said her life was “dead like rotten bean sprouts” before discovering YouTube revitalized her spirit. Similarly, our day has gotten so much better since learning her makeup secrets. Read on to see each product she uses, one of which is literal fire because Korean Grandma is lit.