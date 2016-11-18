73 killed in fuel tanker truck explosion in Mozambique

Maputo, Nov 18 : At least 73 people were killed and dozens of people injured after a tanker truck exploded in Mozambique’s Tete province.

The blast on Thursday took place when the tanker truck was en route transporting petrol to Malawi from Mozambican port city of Beira, the government said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The truck blew up when local residents were gathering around the vehicle to buy fuel, the government said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital.

The government said a team was expected to arrive at the site on Friday to look into the cause of the blast.

