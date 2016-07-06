75 per cent of India’s households live in houses of two rooms or less

Mumbai July 6 Among India’s states, Maharashtra has the highest proportion of urban population that is homeless or lives in one room.

Vijay, as he prefers to be called in Mumbai, is from Kharkatto, a village of 300 homes and 1,765 people—nearly 1,800 km northeast of Mumbai—in Hazaribagh district in the Gangetic-plains Hindi-heartland state of Jharkhand. His nine-member extended family—seven without Vijay and elder brother Puran, who also lives in a Mumbai office corridor—live in a three-room house.

Like Vijay, about 900 million Indians, or nearly 75% of India’s households—with an average family size of five— live in two rooms or less, according to the latest data released by the government in June 2016.

Of 900 million people living in two rooms or less, 630 million, or more than half of all households, live in rural areas, with 262 million, or 20%, in urban. There does not appear to be a correlation between income and the size of homes, with some of India’s poorer states boasting larger homes than richer states and vice versa.

No more than 106 million urban households, or 9% of all Indian households, live in homes with more than three rooms. About 185 million Indians in rural areas, or 15% of all Indian households, live in houses with three or more rooms.

Kerala has India’s largest homes

The people of Kerala—India’s 7th-richest by per capita income—live in India’s largest homes.

As many as 79% of rural households and 84% of the urban population in Kerala live in houses with more than three rooms, data from the 2014 baseline survey for Sample Registration System of the Census of India show.

Kerala is followed by J&K and Assam—21st and 27th in terms of per capita income—with 66% and 34% rural, and 60% and 45% of urban population, respectively, living in, relatively, larger houses.

Jharkhand, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are the only states among the 23 big states for which the data has been released where more than half of all families live in two-room houses, both in rural and urban areas.