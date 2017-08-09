On the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement,India needs to remember the torment enslaved Indian on the street suffered in the unyielding hope of being free

New Delhi,August9:The Quit India Movement or the India August Movement, was a movement launched at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee by Mahatma Gandhi on 8 August 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British Rule of India.

On the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked people to take a pledge to free the country of problems like communalism, casteism and corruption and create a ‘new India’ by 2022.

He saluted all those who participated in the historic movement in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and asked people to take inspiration from that.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi noted that the entire nation had come together under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi with the aim of attaining freedom.

“On the 75th anniversary of the historic Quit India movement, we salute all the great women & men who took part in the movement,” he wrote.

“In 1942, the need of the hour was to free India from colonialism. Today, 75 years later the issues are different,” the prime minister added.

“Let us pledge to free India from poverty, dirt, corruption, terrorism, casteism, communalism & create a ‘New India’ of our dreams by 2022,” he said.





Gandhi’s speech, “Quit India”, given on August 1942 in Bombay was geared towards an Indian population, oppressed by British rule.

The movement was accompanied by a mass protest on non-violent lines, in which Gandhi called for “an orderly British withdrawal from India”. Through his passionate speeches, Gandhi moved people by proclaiming “every Indian who desires freedom and strives for it must be his own guide…”.

“Let every Indian consider himself to be a free man”, Gandhi declared in his fiery “Do or Die” speech the day the Quit India Movement was declared.

Speaking at the special Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting convened to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement in New Delhi today, Sonia said the country had travelled a great distance since 1942. “As we pause and take stock of the situation on the 75th anniversary of the launch of the Quit India movement, we are deeply anguished by the assault on the freedoms that our people have enjoyed since.”

The Congress president further alleged that today many sections – none more than the minorities, the Dalits, the tribals and women – live in fear.

SONIA PAYS HOMAGE TO CONGRESS WORKERS WHO FOUGHT UNDER QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT

“Let us remember that the entire leadership of the Indian National Congress, and the whole Working Committee, was arrested and imprisoned shortly after August 8, 1942. Many of the leaders and thousands of Congress workers remained in prison until World War II ended three years later in 1945. Let us also pay homage to the thousands of loyal and devoted Congress workers, men and women who sustained the movement from underground in spite of brutal repression inflicted on them by the British authorities,” she said.

Sonia further said millions of people threw themselves into the Quit India movement. They bravely opposed the oppression that was unleashed by the colonial government.

The Congress chief added, “For the Congress, the Quit India Movement is a reminder that brute force can and must be resisted in the name of freedom. Even when the odds appear to be against us, and the adversary appears all-powerful, we can succeed if we persevere in fighting for the India we believe in and cherish.”

Talking about the Quit India Movement, Sonia said it is a very special day for the Congress party. It was on this day, 75 years ago, that Mahatma Gandhi gave the call, at Gawalia Tank, in what was then Bombay, to launch the final and decisive phase of the struggle for independence. His call, “Do or Die”, was a clarion call to the party and to the freedom fighters, and from that day onwards, the momentum of the freedom movement was unstoppable, she said.