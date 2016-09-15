77-year-old man on shooting spree injures three senior citizens and kills one before taking own life in US

Cheyenne (Wyoming),U.S., September 15: The Cheyenne Police has said that a 77-year-old man shot three people at a senior citizens’ apartment complex where he lived, killing one before taking his own life as officers closed in.

Dan Long, spokesman for Cheyenne Police said that one victim was shot inside the Heritage Court Apartments and two were shot outside, reports the Guardian.

The man identified as Larry Rosenberg fled after the shootings on Wednesday armed with a handgun and rifle.

Long added that Rosenberg killed himself as officers approached him in a neighborhood about a mile away.

So far, no motive was disclosed for the shootings but a woman who knew Rosenberg said he had grown distant recently.

The Apartments is said to have 32 affordable housing units for households with at least one member aged 62 or older, according to its website.

Cheyenne, Wyoming’s capital city has a population of just over 60,000 and multiple shootings are rare here.