8 coaches of Mahakaushal Express derail in Uttar Pradesh, 9 injured
Eight coaches of the Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express derailed in the wee hours today near Mahoba station in Uttar Pradesh.
According to initial reports, around nine passengers of the Delhi-bound train were injured in the incident which took place at 2:07 am, the Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway said.
The official said that an accident relief train has also been rushed to the site and the injured have been given first-aid.
Around eight coaches from the rear side of the train derailed between Mahoba and Kulpahar stations, the CPRO said.
Senior officials, including the general manager of North Central Railway M C Chauhan, have rushed to site and rescue operations are on.
The cause of derailment is yet to be ascertained.
Railway officials have operationalised helplines at Jhansi, Gwalior, Banda and Nizamuddin stations to disseminate information to relatives of the passengers.
UPDATE:
wenty two passengers have suffered injuries on Thursday after eight coaches of Delhi bound Jabalpur-Mahakaushal express derailed near Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba railway station.
“Twenty two people suffered injuries in Mahakaushal express derailment accident, out of which 19 discharged”, said Anil Saxena, DG (PR) of Indian Railways.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed state Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh to visit the derailment site and oversee the relief operation.
The Railways has issued following helpline numbers:
Mathura: 0565-2402008 / 2402009
Kanpur: 0512-1072 / 2323015 / 2323016 / 2323018
Allahabad: 0532-1072 / 0532-2408149
Jhansi: 05101-1072
Gwalior: 0751-1072
Banda: 05192-1072
Nizamuddin Station (Delhi): 72510 / 72389 / (P&T – 24359748)
New Delhi Railway Station: 22623 / (P&T – 23342954 / 23341074)