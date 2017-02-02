8 dead, dozens under rubble after 4 apartment buildings crumble in China

Beijing, Feb 2 : An unknown number of people were buried in the debris after three residential buildings collapsed in Zhejiang district on Thursday morning, a media report said.

The five-storey buildings in industrial city of Wenzhou had people living in them when the accident took place at around 8 a.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead, five have been rescued, and some 20 are thought to be trapped under the rubble of four multi-story buildings that collapsed early Monday morning in the city of Wenzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province.