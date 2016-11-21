8 IAF fighter jets land on Unnao’s Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP

Lucknow,Nov21:In a first for any road launch, eight fighter jets of the Indian Air force (IAF) landed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which has been thrown open to the public on Monday. Four Sukhoi jets and four Mirage 2000s will take part in the exercise. Last week, an IAF jet was seen practicing landing on a 3.2 km stretch, exclusively marked for fighter jets to land in case of an emergency.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav will inaugurate the Unnao expressway, which is around 302 km long. The highway has a direct link to Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway. It is said to bring down travel time between Delhi and Lucknow by at least 2-3 hours. The six-lane expressway can also be extended to eight lanes. A total of 3,500 hectares of land was acquired for the project and it work was completed in record time of 23 months.

