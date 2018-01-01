8 injured after twin blasts in Balochistan

8 injured after twin blasts in Balochistan. Representational image.

Balochistan/Pakistan, Jan 1: At least eight people, including three security personnel, were injured on Monday morning after two blasts hit Chaman’s Mall Road in Balochistan.

The explosions were heard near the office of Special Branch on the Pak-Afghan border, reports The Express Tribune.

The report further says the first blast took place in a busy marketplace, while the second bomb went off a little later.

As of now, the security forces have cordoned off the area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

