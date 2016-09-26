8 injured in shooting near Houston mall

Houston, September 26: At least eight people have reportedly been shot after a gunman opened fire at a shopping centre in Houston.

Houston police said the suspect has been shot by officers and there are no reports of additional suspects, reports rediff.com.
Police said several people were shot by the suspect and the severity of their injuries is not known.
An emergency alert issued by city officials called it an “active shooter situation” but said the scene is believed to be contained.
The shooting is believed to have started at about 6:20 am local time (4:50 pm IST). A witness told local ABC13 channel he heard about 100 “steady gunshots” being fired.
“We do not have a count at this time as to how many people have been shot,” police said. ABC13 reports at least eight people were injured, while KHOU11 says six were taken to hospital.
