8 Maharashtra schoolchildren sexually assaulted for a month, 4 arrested

YAVATMAL, MAHARAHASTRA,Sept12: One more person has been arrested in the alleged sexual assault on at least eight children by the driver and the cleaner of their school bus in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal, bringing the total number of arrests to four so far.

Deepak Jiwne, president of the education society that runs the school in Yavatmal’s Wani village, was arrested on Saturday for negligence in connection with the incident, police said.

Police had earlier arrested bus driver Surendra Sav, cleaner Kiran Brahmane and a female bus assistant on the basis of a joint complaint filed by eight parents, on Friday.

The parents had claimed that their children were sexually assaulted for the last one month.

Police also seized two buses in which the children were allegedly assaulted, a police officer said.

“Deepak Jiwne, president of the education society which runs the ‘Dreams Play School’, was arrested yesterday,” police officer Mukund Kulkarni said.

The play school in Yavatma’s Wani village consists of students from Nursery to KG-II in age group of 2 to 6 years. There are a total of 150 students in the school.

Police are also investigating the role, if any, of the principal and one of the directors of the school. According to early investigations, Surendra and Karan allegedly sexually assaulted the children in the school bus while the woman assistant remained a mute spectator, police said.

Surendra and Kiran were booked under charges of rape, assault, and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

All the accused are in police custody and will be produced before court tomorrow for an extension, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Mr Jiwne said he could not lodge a complaint against the driver and the cleaner with police earlier “as the parents did not want the identity of their children to be revealed.”